Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
The court’s junior justice thunders against the expedited process on the eve of the high court’s new term.
Published:
Updated:
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s declaration on Thursday that the Supreme Court’s emergency docket is “having an enormously disruptive and potentially corrosive effect” on federal justice sets up a term of escalating tensions at the high court. Never before has a justice so thunderously denounced the expedited process for deciding cases.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s declaration on Thursday that the Supreme Court’s emergency docket is “having an enormously disruptive and potentially corrosive effect” on federal justice sets up a term of escalating tensions at the high court. Never before has a justice so thunderously denounced the expedited process for deciding cases.
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