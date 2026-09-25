Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
There’s a compelling story to be told about NBC’s ‘To Catch a Predator,’ but this biopic turns it into a hit job on a white-haired boomer.
Published:
Updated:
Lance Oppenheim’s “Primetime” flirts with being a fact-based docudrama about Chris Hansen’s “To Catch a Predator,” the “Dateline NBC” series that lured and exposed older male predators who were keen on seeking sex with underage teenagers.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
Lance Oppenheim’s “Primetime” flirts with being a fact-based docudrama about Chris Hansen’s “To Catch a Predator,” the “Dateline NBC” series that lured and exposed older male predators who were keen on seeking sex with underage teenagers.
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