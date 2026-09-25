Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
As Christa Pike’s execution approaches, her lawyers make an 11th-hour push for clemency while the mother of her 1995 murder victim prepares to witness the end.
May Martinez is packing her car for a drive she has waited nearly 33 years to make — from her home in Jacksonville, Florida, to a death chamber in Nashville, where she intends to watch the woman who murdered her daughter, Colleen Slemmer, breathe her last.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
May Martinez is packing her car for a drive she has waited nearly 33 years to make — from her home in Jacksonville, Florida, to a death chamber in Nashville, where she intends to watch the woman who murdered her daughter, Colleen Slemmer, breathe her last.
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