Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
‘You will see something that I think you will really love,’ Trump said.
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Updated:
President Trump on Thursday night invited President Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan — known as Madame Peng — to be the first foreign leaders to step foot into his ballroom construction site. Mr. Trump said he would do so “in honor” of the Chinese president.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
President Trump on Thursday night invited President Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan — known as Madame Peng — to be the first foreign leaders to step foot into his ballroom construction site. Mr. Trump said he would do so “in honor” of the Chinese president.
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