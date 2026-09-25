Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
Seizures help pay for the war — and pay off supporters.
Vladimir Putin’s seizure of yet another American company highlights a little known facet to his rule. During Russia’s war against Ukraine, the Kremlin has seized $60 billion worth of foreign investment in Russia. This is double the amount seized by the Bolsheviks in 1917.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
Vladimir Putin’s seizure of yet another American company highlights a little known facet to his rule. During Russia’s war against Ukraine, the Kremlin has seized $60 billion worth of foreign investment in Russia. This is double the amount seized by the Bolsheviks in 1917.
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