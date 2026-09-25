Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
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For years, watching the Chicago White Sox play bad baseball was a penance that tested the faith of the most devout sports fan on the South Side. But on Thursday night at Kansas City, the universe — or perhaps a higher authority — decided they had suffered enough.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
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By A.R. HOFFMAN|
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By ELYSA GARDNER|
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For years, watching the Chicago White Sox play bad baseball was a penance that tested the faith of the most devout sports fan on the South Side. But on Thursday night at Kansas City, the universe — or perhaps a higher authority — decided they had suffered enough.
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