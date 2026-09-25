Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
A lawmaker supporting legalization says it could generate $25 million a year in tax revenue.
Published:
Updated:
Ukraine is considering legalizing pornography to help pay for the massive costs of its war with Russia.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
Ukraine is considering legalizing pornography to help pay for the massive costs of its war with Russia.
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