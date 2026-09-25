Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
Director Jonathan Kent uses the sense of intimacy and scrutiny afforded by cinema to capture and emphasize details that might get lost on stage.
Jessica Lange became an instant star half a century ago, playing a sexy damsel in distress in the 1976 remake of “King Kong.” She has since built and sustained a career defying such stereotypes, in roles ranging from Hollywood casualty Frances Farmer to a mentally unstable housewife in 1994’s “Blue Sky,” winning her second Academy Award for the latter.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
Jessica Lange became an instant star half a century ago, playing a sexy damsel in distress in the 1976 remake of “King Kong.” She has since built and sustained a career defying such stereotypes, in roles ranging from Hollywood casualty Frances Farmer to a mentally unstable housewife in 1994’s “Blue Sky,” winning her second Academy Award for the latter.
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