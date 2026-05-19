Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Warns Her Conservative Colleagues To Be ‘Really, Really Careful’ Ahead of 2026 Elections 

Published: May 19, 2026, 03:00 PM ET Updated: May 19, 2026, 04:58 PM ET

The court’s junior justice wants a ‘very constrained’ Supreme Court to avoid the perception of politics.

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By THE NEW YORK SUN

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