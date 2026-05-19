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The New York Sun
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Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Warns Her Conservative Colleagues To Be ‘Really, Really Careful’ Ahead of 2026 Elections 

The court’s junior justice wants a ‘very constrained’ Supreme Court to avoid the perception of politics.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson at President Trump's inauguration on January 20, 2025.
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson at President Trump's inauguration on January 20, 2025. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
A.R. HOFFMAN

A.R. HOFFMAN

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