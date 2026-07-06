Search
The New York Sun
Arts+

Madonna Gets Hung Up on Her New York Glory Days

With the last fifteen years not being kind to her as a musician or trendsetter, the iconic singer is now looking back to the Big Apple for inspiration.

Madonna premiering 'Confessions II' at the Tribeca Festival last month.
Madonna premiering 'Confessions II' at the Tribeca Festival last month. Instagram
CARLOS SOUSA

CARLOS SOUSA

Published:
Updated:

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp