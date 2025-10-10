The New York Sun

Memo to the Treasury: Time for King Dollar

Now would be a good time for Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to augment positive foreign policy and economic news by coming out for a strong, stable, reliable, sound money based, pro-growth greenback.

Secretary Scott Bessent on Capitol Hill, May 6, 2025. AP/Jose Luis Magana
LAWRENCE KUDLOW
There’s a lot of good news out there.

Peace is at hand in the Middle East.

President Trump should have won the Nobel prize.

Failing that, how about a prize of some kind for standing behind Mr. Trump’s budget director, Russell Vought, who says government layoffs have begun?

As the shutdown continues, hopefully nonessential jobs will be made permanently nonessential.

Mr. Trump can downsize and remodel the whole architecture of the whole federal government — in ways that haven’t been done in perhaps 100 years.

That’s his opportunity.

The economy looks fine. There’s a business boom that is responding to the tax incentives and deregulation in the One Big Beautiful Bill.

But there’s one thing missing — how about a return to King Dollar?

Now would be a good time for Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to augment positive foreign policy and economic news, by coming out for a strong, stable, reliable, sound money based, pro-growth King Dollar.

It’s the Treasury’s responsibility.

The enormous rally in gold is, to a large extent, from a loss of confidence in the dollar, being led by Communist China — our usual enemies.

China is dumping U.S. Treasuries and buying gold.

That’s what the evidence shows.

Perhaps in connection with the other so-called Brics countries — fomenting some kind of cabal against the dollar and America.

The gold surge is not about inflation, because commodity prices and bond yields have not skyrocketed like the precious metal has.

Mr. Trump is right to take a whack at China today for their apparent hoarding of rare earths and breaking what might have been some kind of positive trade deal in the works.

We’ll see how that plays out.

But there are a lot of things going right for Mr. Trump, and for America.

Treasury man Bessent could make things even better — by reminding us of the importance of King Dollar.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.

Mr. Kudlow is a Fox News Media contributor. His show “Kudlow” airs at 4 pm ET weekdays. He is also syndicated radio host of “The Larry Kudlow Show” that broadcasts every Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm ET.

