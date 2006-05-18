Chinese Spy Admits Cruise Missile Plot

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

MIAMI – A Taiwanese businessman pleaded guilty yesterday to acting as a covert agent for the Chinese government and trying to buy sophisticated military parts and weapons, including an F-16 fighter jet engine and cruise missiles.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said Ko-Suen “Bill” Moo was one of the most significant Chinese arms dealers arrested recently.

Among his attempted purchases from undercover agents was the AGM-129 cruise missile, which has stealth technology and can carry nuclear warheads 2,300 miles, ICE said.

“The fact that this individual was plotting to purchase advanced U.S. cruise missiles for a foreign government is truly alarming,” ICE chief Julie Myers said. “This case demonstrates, in the clearest terms possible, the need to protect sensitive U.S. technology from illegal foreign acquisition.”

The Chinese government has rejected the claims, contending it does not purchase weapons illegally.

Moo, 58, pleaded guilty to being a covert Chinese agent, conspiracy to broker and export American defense items, and attempting to pay a $500,000 bribe to win release from custody. He faces up to 30 years in prison and fines of $2 million at sentencing.

Moo represented American defense contractor Lockheed Martin for 10 years in Taiwan and was close to military officials in Taiwan, ICE officials said.