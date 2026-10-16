Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
President Al-Sharaa is yet to comment on Mr. Netanyahu’s disclosure, which could mark the first time two leaders from Syria and Israel speak directly.
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Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu disclosed that he spoke to Syria’s president over the phone last year following an Israeli airstrike in Damascus.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu disclosed that he spoke to Syria’s president over the phone last year following an Israeli airstrike in Damascus.
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