Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
Central bankers, despite their avowed antipathy to inflation and the powerful weapons they could wield against it, have failed utterly in this mission in recent years.
“Our economy is faced with a threat of gradual or creeping inflation over the coming years,” wrote the distinguished economist Arthur Burns in 1957. “It is highly important that we try to stop the upward drift of the price level.” Burns pointed out that over time “even a price trend that rises no more than 1 percent a year will cut the purchasing power of the dollar,” adding that 2 percent would cut it much more. He was right about that.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
“Our economy is faced with a threat of gradual or creeping inflation over the coming years,” wrote the distinguished economist Arthur Burns in 1957. “It is highly important that we try to stop the upward drift of the price level.” Burns pointed out that over time “even a price trend that rises no more than 1 percent a year will cut the purchasing power of the dollar,” adding that 2 percent would cut it much more. He was right about that.
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