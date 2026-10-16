Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
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‘Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen’ amply demonstrates it late composer was drawn to the decadent dark until the very end.
Duncan Sheik was, it seemed, always drawn to the dark. He first rose to fame as a singer-songwriter in 1996, a time when pop music was bouncing from the mopey grunge era into a period when bubblegum pop reigned, but his moody, thoughtful tunes stood apart, earning comparisons to the intricate, folky work of depressive cult favorite Nick Drake in the 1970s.
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Duncan Sheik was, it seemed, always drawn to the dark. He first rose to fame as a singer-songwriter in 1996, a time when pop music was bouncing from the mopey grunge era into a period when bubblegum pop reigned, but his moody, thoughtful tunes stood apart, earning comparisons to the intricate, folky work of depressive cult favorite Nick Drake in the 1970s.
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