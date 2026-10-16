The intelligent new French film “Case 137” examines the issue of police brutality through the lens of the “Yellow Vest” protests that began in 2018. With the country embroiled in yet another protest movement over the past few weeks, the movie’s release here will interest not just Francophiles but those viewers seeking perspective on French society. Anchored by an astounding performance by Léa Drucker, the feature should also command the attention of those who cherish great acting, sensitive writing, and slow-burning police procedurals.