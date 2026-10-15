Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
Comments by the tech giant’s president spotlight a debate over immigration within the GOP.
Microsoft’s president, Brad Smith, warns that the Trump administration’s crackdown on skilled immigration threatens the domestic high-technology sector and the “well-being, even the wealth and standard of living, of Americans.” Whether true or not, the comments spotlight a debate roiling the GOP. There is a need for strict border control, as President Trump has achieved. Yet our growing labor force needs, too, more legal migration to thrive.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
Microsoft’s president, Brad Smith, warns that the Trump administration’s crackdown on skilled immigration threatens the domestic high-technology sector and the “well-being, even the wealth and standard of living, of Americans.” Whether true or not, the comments spotlight a debate roiling the GOP. There is a need for strict border control, as President Trump has achieved. Yet our growing labor force needs, too, more legal migration to thrive.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime