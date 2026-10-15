Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
The 11th United States Circuit Court of Appeals forecloses the possibility that the dossier could be released ahead of Election Day.
The ruling on Wednesday by the 11th United States Appeals Circuit delaying a hearing on the fate of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s “permanently blocked” Mar-a-Lago report is a setback for those hoping the report reaches the public before next month’s midterm election.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
The ruling on Wednesday by the 11th United States Appeals Circuit delaying a hearing on the fate of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s “permanently blocked” Mar-a-Lago report is a setback for those hoping the report reaches the public before next month’s midterm election.
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