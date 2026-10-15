Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
The investigation centers on possible immigration crimes that could lead to her deportation.
Federal agents reportedly seized Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s phone as part of a raid on her Washington, D.C. home this week as the number of subpoenas has expanded to more than a dozen.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
Federal agents reportedly seized Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s phone as part of a raid on her Washington, D.C. home this week as the number of subpoenas has expanded to more than a dozen.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime