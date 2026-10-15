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By DEAN KARAYANIS|
The campaign says 97 percent of the donations came in amounts of $100 or less.
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The Democratic nominee for this year’s Senate race in Texas, state representative James Talarico, raised $64 million for his campaign in the third quarter, his campaign says. That is more than triple what his Republican opponent raised in that same period, and sets a new record for the most amount of money raised by a Senate candidate in the third quarter of a campaign.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
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The Democratic nominee for this year’s Senate race in Texas, state representative James Talarico, raised $64 million for his campaign in the third quarter, his campaign says. That is more than triple what his Republican opponent raised in that same period, and sets a new record for the most amount of money raised by a Senate candidate in the third quarter of a campaign.
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