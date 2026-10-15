Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
Sue Mi Terry gets her case postponed a year, admitting she passed on information but avoiding the more serious count of disclosing secrets.
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Charming, knowledgeable, and ostensibly pro-American, Sue Mi Terry was an operative for South Korea’s National Intelligence Service with contacts in the CIA and the White House, for both of which she had worked. Those qualities explain her rise and fall as one of Washington’s most sought-after Korea experts before her arrest in July 2024.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
Charming, knowledgeable, and ostensibly pro-American, Sue Mi Terry was an operative for South Korea’s National Intelligence Service with contacts in the CIA and the White House, for both of which she had worked. Those qualities explain her rise and fall as one of Washington’s most sought-after Korea experts before her arrest in July 2024.
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