Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
The Democratic Senate candidate’s half-sister posted about their mother’s ‘activism in the Muslim Brotherhood.’
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Updated:
The Democratic candidate for Senate in Michigan, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, is being accused of lying about his family’s ties to the Muslim Brotherhood.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
The Democratic candidate for Senate in Michigan, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, is being accused of lying about his family’s ties to the Muslim Brotherhood.
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