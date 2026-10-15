Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
An appeals court rules the law to prevent kids from going onto social media sites does not ‘burden substantially more speech than necessary.’
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As the Sunshine State doubles down on efforts to protect kids online by filing a lawsuit against gaming platform Discord, a federal appeals court says Florida can enforce a law that bans children under 14 from using social media platforms.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
As the Sunshine State doubles down on efforts to protect kids online by filing a lawsuit against gaming platform Discord, a federal appeals court says Florida can enforce a law that bans children under 14 from using social media platforms.
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