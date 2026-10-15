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Former hoop sensation graduates from Miami police academy to continue a family tradition.
NBA Hall of Famer Amar’e Stoudemire embarked on an inspiring new chapter this week, graduating from the Miami Dade College School of Justice’s Basic Law Enforcement Academy after months of grueling physical and academic training.
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NBA Hall of Famer Amar’e Stoudemire embarked on an inspiring new chapter this week, graduating from the Miami Dade College School of Justice’s Basic Law Enforcement Academy after months of grueling physical and academic training.
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