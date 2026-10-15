Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
Ken Russell’s 1975 film ‘The Devils’ is finally being released in its definitive version — but does it amount to much more than artistic pretension and moral confusion?
“They don’t make them like they used to” is the eternal plaint of anyone who has lived long enough to be puzzled by shifts and drifts in culture. The truism bears repeating when considering Ken Russell’s “The Devils” (1971), a film undergoing a revival at the IFC Center. Given the picture’s checkered history, it counts as news that a fully-restored version of Russell’s final 2004 edit is hitting theaters. Several showings are already sold out; others will likely sell out as well. What might viewers think of Russell’s sadie-maisie spectacle in 2026?
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
“They don’t make them like they used to” is the eternal plaint of anyone who has lived long enough to be puzzled by shifts and drifts in culture. The truism bears repeating when considering Ken Russell’s “The Devils” (1971), a film undergoing a revival at the IFC Center. Given the picture’s checkered history, it counts as news that a fully-restored version of Russell’s final 2004 edit is hitting theaters. Several showings are already sold out; others will likely sell out as well. What might viewers think of Russell’s sadie-maisie spectacle in 2026?
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