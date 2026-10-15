“They don’t make them like they used to” is the eternal plaint of anyone who has lived long enough to be puzzled by shifts and drifts in culture. The truism bears repeating when considering Ken Russell’s “The Devils” (1971), a film undergoing a revival at the IFC Center. Given the picture’s checkered history, it counts as news that a fully-restored version of Russell’s final 2004 edit is hitting theaters. Several showings are already sold out; others will likely sell out as well. What might viewers think of Russell’s sadie-maisie spectacle in 2026?