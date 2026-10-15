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Ahead of the release of a new ‘Street Fighter,’ the 1994 version is a blockbuster misfire from an era when Hollywood did not understand video games.
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“Video games can never be art,” the late film critic Roger Ebert often said. To say he eventually regretted such a blunt statement may not be accurate, but he certainly grew weary of defending it, as he wrote in a 2012 column. Quoting from Aristotle, Seneca, and Cicero, Ebert took a high-minded approach to develop a defense of his thesis before cutting to the point.
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“Video games can never be art,” the late film critic Roger Ebert often said. To say he eventually regretted such a blunt statement may not be accurate, but he certainly grew weary of defending it, as he wrote in a 2012 column. Quoting from Aristotle, Seneca, and Cicero, Ebert took a high-minded approach to develop a defense of his thesis before cutting to the point.
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