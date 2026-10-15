Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
The singer’s debut at the storied Upper East Side venue honored one of its sacred rules while affirming her place in its rarefied company.
There’s an unspoken law that is apparently mandatory for anybody playing the Café Carlyle: You can’t get through even a single set without dropping the name of Bobby Short. It was the late and truly great Bobby who transformed what was originally a small-time piano-bar-ish room that catered primarily to upscale locals and Hotel Carlyle guests into an internationally known venue that has come to symbolize the upper brackets of sophistication.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
There’s an unspoken law that is apparently mandatory for anybody playing the Café Carlyle: You can’t get through even a single set without dropping the name of Bobby Short. It was the late and truly great Bobby who transformed what was originally a small-time piano-bar-ish room that catered primarily to upscale locals and Hotel Carlyle guests into an internationally known venue that has come to symbolize the upper brackets of sophistication.
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