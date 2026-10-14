Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
They might be tempted, given the preoccupation of both Israel and America with their own domestic politics.
“Wait till you see what we do to Iran,” President Trump told supporters in Alaska Tuesday. The word “wait” seems operative here. The president is consulting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over a joint operation, our Jotam Confino reports. Yet a war prior to Israel’s election and America’s midterms could be ill-timed for the two leaders. So will the mullahs, then, force war to interfere in elections?
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
“Wait till you see what we do to Iran,” President Trump told supporters in Alaska Tuesday. The word “wait” seems operative here. The president is consulting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over a joint operation, our Jotam Confino reports. Yet a war prior to Israel’s election and America’s midterms could be ill-timed for the two leaders. So will the mullahs, then, force war to interfere in elections?
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