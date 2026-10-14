Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
‘Zohran Mamdani is an antisemite,’ the Republican nominee for governor says during Tuesday’s debate with Democratic governor, Kathy Hochul.
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Mayor Zohran Mamdani has called Bruce Blakeman a racist after the Republican candidate for Governor accused the mayor of watering down the definition of antisemitism.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
Mayor Zohran Mamdani has called Bruce Blakeman a racist after the Republican candidate for Governor accused the mayor of watering down the definition of antisemitism.
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