President Trump appears finally to be grappling with the prospect of GOP midterm losses and the threat to his agenda. “When you have a sitting president,” he lamented, “no matter how good they seem to be, they’re at a big disadvantage.” Any midterm gains by the Democrats are likely to beget rhetoric about a rebuke of Mr. Trump and his agenda. Yet as the midterm elections of 1986 and other years illustrate, such talk can turn out to be premature.