Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
The 1986 midterms offer a cautionary history.
President Trump appears finally to be grappling with the prospect of GOP midterm losses and the threat to his agenda. “When you have a sitting president,” he lamented, “no matter how good they seem to be, they’re at a big disadvantage.” Any midterm gains by the Democrats are likely to beget rhetoric about a rebuke of Mr. Trump and his agenda. Yet as the midterm elections of 1986 and other years illustrate, such talk can turn out to be premature.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
President Trump appears finally to be grappling with the prospect of GOP midterm losses and the threat to his agenda. “When you have a sitting president,” he lamented, “no matter how good they seem to be, they’re at a big disadvantage.” Any midterm gains by the Democrats are likely to beget rhetoric about a rebuke of Mr. Trump and his agenda. Yet as the midterm elections of 1986 and other years illustrate, such talk can turn out to be premature.
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