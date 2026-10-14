Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
‘I have real concern that the indecision today will fuel a BDS movement that is antisemitic,’ former comptroller Scott Stringer says.
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New York City Comptroller Mark Levine is going back on a pledge to reinvest city pension funds in Israeli government bonds.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
New York City Comptroller Mark Levine is going back on a pledge to reinvest city pension funds in Israeli government bonds.
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