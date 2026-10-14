Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
The filing alleges Katie Zacharia repeatedly held herself out as an attorney despite no record of bar admission in any state
A watchdog group on Wednesday filed a formal complaint with the State Bar of California against White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia, alleging she violated state law by repeatedly claiming to be a lawyer despite never being admitted to practice in California — or any other jurisdiction.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
A watchdog group on Wednesday filed a formal complaint with the State Bar of California against White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia, alleging she violated state law by repeatedly claiming to be a lawyer despite never being admitted to practice in California — or any other jurisdiction.
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