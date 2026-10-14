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A delegate says hotel management asked the guests if the civilian conference was associated with Israel’s military.
A Dublin hotel canceled reservations for delegates attending a conference on combatting antisemitism, organized at the Irish capital as rage toward the Jewish state grows particularly acute on the Emerald Isle.
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A Dublin hotel canceled reservations for delegates attending a conference on combatting antisemitism, organized at the Irish capital as rage toward the Jewish state grows particularly acute on the Emerald Isle.
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