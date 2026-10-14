Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
They want to bring the war home to Russia’s 40-million member middle class, potentially a politically crucial force.
Published:
Updated:
First, Ukrainians bombed Russia’s oil refineries, causing hours-long gas lines. Then, they burned warehouses of ‘Russia’s Amazon,’ hitting e-commerce with an ax. Now, they are bombing the data centers of Yandex, ‘Russia’s Google.’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
First, Ukrainians bombed Russia’s oil refineries, causing hours-long gas lines. Then, they burned warehouses of ‘Russia’s Amazon,’ hitting e-commerce with an ax. Now, they are bombing the data centers of Yandex, ‘Russia’s Google.’
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime