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‘Racist by Design: Two Centuries of U.S. Immigration Control’ By Kelly Lytle Hernández Norton, 304 pages

Kelly Lytle Hernández’s study of immigration in America is timely and well-researched but reductive.

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‘Racist by Design: Two Centuries of U.S. Immigration Control’ By Kelly Lytle Hernández Norton, 304 pages

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