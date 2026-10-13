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By DEAN KARAYANIS|
In the final stretch of the campaign, the GOP has been implying that Talarico is gay, crazy, and maybe even a pedophile.
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In the final three weeks of the midterm campaign, Republicans are taking their personal attacks against the Texas Democratic Senate nominee, state representative James Talarico, to a new level. Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday implied Mr. Talarico is gay, just days after some pushed the conspiracy theory that he had had a serious mental breakdown.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
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In the final three weeks of the midterm campaign, Republicans are taking their personal attacks against the Texas Democratic Senate nominee, state representative James Talarico, to a new level. Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday implied Mr. Talarico is gay, just days after some pushed the conspiracy theory that he had had a serious mental breakdown.
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