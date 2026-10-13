Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
‘All men and women of good will’ should ask the government to reconsider.
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Catholic soldiers should not participate in the execution of the 2009 Fort Hood mass shooter, according to the archbishop who oversees pastoral services for the military.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
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By LUKE FUNK|
Catholic soldiers should not participate in the execution of the 2009 Fort Hood mass shooter, according to the archbishop who oversees pastoral services for the military.
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