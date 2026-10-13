Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
Netanyahu’s political opponents claim they can improve relations with Israel’s critics abroad.
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“You won’t have Nixon to kick around anymore,” the future American president said in 1962 upon losing California’s gubernatorial election. We’re thinking of that line on the eve of Israel’s election. Democrats, Europeans, and other detractors of the Jewish state turn their ire on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. These critics are likely to be disappointed, though, if Mr. Netanyahu’s coalition loses its majority on October 27.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
“You won’t have Nixon to kick around anymore,” the future American president said in 1962 upon losing California’s gubernatorial election. We’re thinking of that line on the eve of Israel’s election. Democrats, Europeans, and other detractors of the Jewish state turn their ire on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. These critics are likely to be disappointed, though, if Mr. Netanyahu’s coalition loses its majority on October 27.
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