Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
The national parchment’s Speech or Debate Clause protects lawmakers ‘in going to and returning’ to houses of Congress.
Much is unknown about the search by federal agents of the home of Congresswoman Ilhan Omar on Monday. The wires call the development a “startling escalation.” Ms. Omar denounces the search as an “attempt to target political enemies.” Last month Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin vowed that “Something’s going to happen” in respect of Ms. Omar. The probe reportedly revolves around her immigration status.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
Much is unknown about the search by federal agents of the home of Congresswoman Ilhan Omar on Monday. The wires call the development a “startling escalation.” Ms. Omar denounces the search as an “attempt to target political enemies.” Last month Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin vowed that “Something’s going to happen” in respect of Ms. Omar. The probe reportedly revolves around her immigration status.
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