Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
You’re going to make sure every i is dotted and t is crossed if you’re going to sign and authorize a warrant,’ a former military judge tells the Sun.
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The Department of Homeland Security would need clear evidence of probable cause that a crime may have been committed to convince a judge to sign off on a search warrant of Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s home, according to a legal expert.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
The Department of Homeland Security would need clear evidence of probable cause that a crime may have been committed to convince a judge to sign off on a search warrant of Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s home, according to a legal expert.
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