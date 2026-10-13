Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
Both the book and this adaptation are wise to the seams of sin and sublimity that snake under America’s skin.
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Return trips to Eden — the scene of the first crime — are rarely joyful affairs. Consider John Milton’s “Paradise Lost.” John Steinbeck’s “East of Eden,” published 285 years later, strikes a comparatively catastrophic chord. The book is commonly reckoned Steinbeck’s best, and its author said that “It has everything in it I have been able to learn about my craft or profession in all these years.”
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
Return trips to Eden — the scene of the first crime — are rarely joyful affairs. Consider John Milton’s “Paradise Lost.” John Steinbeck’s “East of Eden,” published 285 years later, strikes a comparatively catastrophic chord. The book is commonly reckoned Steinbeck’s best, and its author said that “It has everything in it I have been able to learn about my craft or profession in all these years.”
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