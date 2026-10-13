Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
Polarization, though, is a feature of free societies that acknowledge the impossibility of universal agreement.
The Secret Service is seeing a 40 percent increase in threats to its full-time protectees. Partisans are using the trend as another occasion to cast blame, leaving Americans to wonder who will take up the Constitution’s mandate to “insure domestic tranquility” and restore the taboo against political violence.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
The Secret Service is seeing a 40 percent increase in threats to its full-time protectees. Partisans are using the trend as another occasion to cast blame, leaving Americans to wonder who will take up the Constitution’s mandate to “insure domestic tranquility” and restore the taboo against political violence.
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