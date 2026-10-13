Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
An attorney for the organization behind the proposal calls the vote ‘shocking’ after an injunction was issued halting legal objections to the school.
The latest attempt to establish the nation’s first religious charter school has hit a roadblock after Oklahoma’s charter school board once again rejected the application of a proposed Jewish charter school despite a court order.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
The latest attempt to establish the nation’s first religious charter school has hit a roadblock after Oklahoma’s charter school board once again rejected the application of a proposed Jewish charter school despite a court order.
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