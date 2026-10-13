Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
Her departure follows allegations that she pressured a GOP donor to cover a $100,000 credit card debt.
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Kimberly Guilfoyle has resigned as U.S. Ambassador to Greece after the new White House Press Secretary disclosed that President Trump had asked her to step down.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
Kimberly Guilfoyle has resigned as U.S. Ambassador to Greece after the new White House Press Secretary disclosed that President Trump had asked her to step down.
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