Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
Rwanda’s president hopes the Grand Prix will boost tourism and change his country’s controversial image.
In a historic development for global motorsport, Formula 1 is returning to Africa after nearly four decades. Supporters of the newly announced African Grand Prix hope the landmark 10-year agreement is the first step toward expanding the series across a continent that has lacked an F1 race since 1993.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
In a historic development for global motorsport, Formula 1 is returning to Africa after nearly four decades. Supporters of the newly announced African Grand Prix hope the landmark 10-year agreement is the first step toward expanding the series across a continent that has lacked an F1 race since 1993.
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