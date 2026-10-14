Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
The brief, first reported by the Sun, argues that the 47th president’s time as a convicted felon ought to come to an end.
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A liberal law professor, Jed Shugerman, who twice supported impeaching President Trump, is asking a New York state appellate court to reverse the president’s convictions for hush money payments to the adult film star Stormy Daniels. His intervention could be a sign that the 47th president could prosper on appeal against District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
A liberal law professor, Jed Shugerman, who twice supported impeaching President Trump, is asking a New York state appellate court to reverse the president’s convictions for hush money payments to the adult film star Stormy Daniels. His intervention could be a sign that the 47th president could prosper on appeal against District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
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