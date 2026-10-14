Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
Surgeons successfully removed the malignant growth, and the pontiff is expected to resume duties within a week.
Pope Leo XIV is recovering in a Rome hospital after surgeons removed part of his right lung, which doctors discovered contained a cancerous growth.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
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Pope Leo XIV is recovering in a Rome hospital after surgeons removed part of his right lung, which doctors discovered contained a cancerous growth.
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