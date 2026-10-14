Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
Two new books show how overcoming racial injustice in baseball required both moral courage and business calculation.
‘A League of His Own: A. G. Spalding and the Business of Baseball’
By Mark A. Stein
Lyons Press, 352 pages
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
‘A League of His Own: A. G. Spalding and the Business of Baseball’
By Mark A. Stein
Lyons Press, 352 pages
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