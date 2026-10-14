Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
To borrow from the immortal words of Rush’s aptly named song ‘Freewill,’ by choosing not to decide, Metallica still has made a choice.
Published:
Updated:
Sex, drugs, rock and roll, but no politics. Metallica’s announcement this weekend that it would eschew political monologues has some music lovers raging about its reluctance to get in on the latest issue du jour.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
Sex, drugs, rock and roll, but no politics. Metallica’s announcement this weekend that it would eschew political monologues has some music lovers raging about its reluctance to get in on the latest issue du jour.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime