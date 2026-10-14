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A visiting microbiology student is facing charges of poisoning her University of Wyoming colleague, of whom she was reportedly jealous over his success researching topics she had previously been working on developing in Communist China.
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A visiting microbiology student is facing charges of poisoning her University of Wyoming colleague, of whom she was reportedly jealous over his success researching topics she had previously been working on developing in Communist China.
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